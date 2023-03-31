March 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ve had some scattered showers overnight but the main show is this afternoon and evening. High wind, hail, and even tornadoes are possible as this storm system passes through.

We will see temperatures climb into the lower 70s today. The greatest threat should be across the river by 10PM at the latest, leaving us with a nice weekend. How do sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s sound?

More severe storm chances arrive next week, especially on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more on those chances

News Headlines

How much you pay in taxes in Arkansas could decrease if Senate Bill 549 is passed. We’ll tell you how this could impact your bank account.

Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night. The suspect was also shot.

Two organizations are working together to bring resources to community members who want to be teachers. According to the U.S. Department of Education, in Arkansas, there is currently a teacher shortage in about every grade level and about every core subject. In Independence County, leaders are working to fill the pipeline.

The Hillcrest School District is making plans to ensure students are safe at prom with the chance of severe weather ramping up. It plans to have its prom on the evening of Friday, March 31, when severe weather is expected to impact a large part of the state. Superintendent Mike Smith said they do have plans if the storms strike.

