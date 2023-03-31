MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.

The suspect was also shot, according to MPD.

Chief Davis gives an update from the hospital.



Both officers and suspect in critical but stable condition. One officer shot 2x, the other shot once. Suspect shot 3x by officers.



TBI is leading the investigation. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/GEjL5xecJD — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) March 31, 2023

Police say at 7:31 p.m., officers responded to an armed party call at a convenience store in the 1200 block of East Raines Road.

When officers made the scene, they encountered an armed man outside the business who matched the description officers were given, police say.

According to TBI, there was a brief foot chase that took place within a one-block radius.

The details that transpired afterward have not been released.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once.

The suspect was shot three times.

All three were been transported to Regional One Health.

At last check, all three are in critical but stable condition, says Chief Davis.

#BREAKING: @MEM_PoliceDept Mobile Command Unit is here now Raines/Elvis Presley. 2 officers shot during encounter with a suspect.



MPD Chief CJ Davis was at a Crime Town Hall when this shooting happened 7:45pm. #memphis pic.twitter.com/i8I9M9RBcH — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) March 31, 2023

A large presence of police cars is causing a delay and traffic in the Whitehaven area. The delays are near East Raines Road and drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been called to investigate

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting on East Raines in Memphis.



Media: @TBIKeli will provide an update from then scene when possible. pic.twitter.com/OTMHstKp5E — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.