MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road

By Joel Griffin Moore and Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.

The suspect was also shot, according to MPD.

Police say at 7:31 p.m., officers responded to an armed party call at a convenience store in the 1200 block of East Raines Road.

When officers made the scene, they encountered an armed man outside the business who matched the description officers were given, police say.

According to TBI, there was a brief foot chase that took place within a one-block radius.

The details that transpired afterward have not been released.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once.

The suspect was shot three times.

All three were been transported to Regional One Health.

At last check, all three are in critical but stable condition, says Chief Davis.

A large presence of police cars is causing a delay and traffic in the Whitehaven area. The delays are near East Raines Road and drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been called to investigate

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

