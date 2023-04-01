Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

7 people dead after storms hit McNairy County

Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN(Adamsville Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Adamsville Police Department confirmed that lives were lost and properties were destroyed by the severe weather the Mid-South experienced on the night of March 31.

The county’s Emergency Management Agency director, Allen Strickland, has reported that there have been 7 deaths across McNairy County, in addition to numerous people injured.

“The damage and loss that our community suffered last night was catastrophic,” The city’s police department said in a statement on April 1. “We send our condolences to all of those who were impacted by this event, not just in our community, but across the entire region.”

First Baptist Church, located at 143 Jackson Street, in Bethel Springs, will be serving meals to those who are in need and for emergency responders.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Much of area continues high risk for severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders on Thursday called for cutting...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders, lawmakers call for $124M tax cut plan
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne takes severe damage from storms, how you can help
Aerial video of Wynne, Ark., tornado damage
Aerial video of Wynne tornado damage - 3/31/23
Former Red Wolf now in Final Four with Miami
Former Red Wolf Norchad Omier on the mic for Miami ahead of Final Four