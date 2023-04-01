Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Salvation Army to help relief efforts in Arkansas, Tennessee following storms

Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest that shredded homes and shopping centers. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)(Adrian Sainz | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is working to help those in need in the Mid-South after catastrophic storms hit the area Friday.

One of the hardest hit areas was Wynne, Arkansas, which lead to four deaths.

The Memphis Area Command sent a team to Wynne to assist with relief efforts. They plan to serve up to 150 meals at the Wynne Central Fire Department.

Donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Much of area continues high risk for severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders on Thursday called for cutting...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders, lawmakers call for $124M tax cut plan
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
7 people dead after storms hit McNairy County
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne takes severe damage from storms, how you can help
Aerial video of Wynne, Ark., tornado damage
Aerial video of Wynne tornado damage - 3/31/23