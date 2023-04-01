Wynne takes severe damage from storms, how you can help

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - After the damage of tornadoes on Friday in Wynne, Arkansas, the city is moving forward with recovery efforts to help others.

The City of Wynne has a donation center set up on 187 Murray Avenue on Saturday.

Any hot food donations should be taken to Wynne Junior High School.

The following locations will have hot food beginning today:

ODell McCallum Center - 325 Magnolia St 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Wynne Baptist Church - 1200 East Bridges Ave

Grants Snack Shack - Front St & Commercial

Wynne Junior High - 849 Eldridge Ave 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Portable toilets will be available on Front Street and at 350 Front Street.

Shelters are set up at Wynne Baptist Church, First Assembly, Camp Calvary, Harmony Health Clinic, and Wynne Junior High School.

Nurses from ARcare Wynne say the facility has power.

If any medical attention, oxygen, and insulin are needed, a mobile unit is set up outside of the H&R parking lot.

There are road closures in Wynne due to the weather impact which include:

US Highway 64 from Memphis is closed.

Arkansas Highway 163 intersection going to Wynne is closed.

Arkansas Highway 1

Drivers are asked to please avoid these areas.

