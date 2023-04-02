Energy Alert
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019

On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Stoddard County, Missouri, Melvin Anderson is convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes. The conviction happened after a three-day jury trial on Friday, March 31.

Anderson was convicted and found guilty of the second-degree murder of Tristan Davis, armed criminal action, the second-degree domestic assault of Shyla Anderson and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, according to a release from Stoddard County Prosecutor Sawyer Smith.

On June 28, 2019, in Advance, Missouri, Anderson, who was 32 years old at the time, had been domestically assaulting his wife Shyla Anderson, when Shyla’s brother entered the couple’s home to stop Anderson. Anderson shot his brother-in-law Tristan Davis in the chest and fled the scene.

Davis was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Davis was a veteran of the United States Air Force.(The Office of Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith)

Police found Anderson, who was later charged with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree murder, second-degree domestic assault, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

