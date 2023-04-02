Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Charred human remains found in burnt truck in New Madrid County

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Olivia Tock and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department discovered burnt human remains in a truck this morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., on April 2, the Sheriff’s Department received a call of a vehicle on fire in a field near County Road 725. Upon arrival to the scene, Deputies located the truck was burnt. After inspection, they also discovered that there were charred human remains were in the vehicle.

The SEMO Major Case Squad conducted numerous interviews, while investigators and Missouri State Fire Marshals processed the scene. An autopsy of the body is scheduled tomorrow on April 3, at 9:30 a.m. Identification of the body found is pending the autopsy.

No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged...
Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
A Batesville woman is behind bars and facing two felony charges.
Woman arrested after child tests positive for methamphetamine

Latest News

Gov. Sarah Sanders news conference after surveying tornado damage in Wynne, Ark.
Gov. Sanders holds news conference from Wynne, Ark. after surveying tornado damage
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
A look at the press box following Friday's tornado.
Wynne, new head football coach continue to pick up pieces following tornado
Wynne head football coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Wynne head football coach Clay Totty on Wynne tornado aftermath