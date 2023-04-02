Live: Expected soon, Gov. Sanders news conference from Wynne, Ark.

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders remarks after surveying tornado damage and visiting with local officials in the city of Wynne, which was devastated by a large tornado on March 31.

KAIT will carry the news conference live on kait8.com in the video player above, on the Region 8 news app, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.