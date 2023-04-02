Energy Alert
Live: Expected soon, Gov. Sanders news conference from Wynne, Ark.

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders remarks after surveying tornado damage and visiting with local officials in the city of Wynne, which was devastated by a large tornado on March 31.

KAIT will carry the news conference live on kait8.com in the video player above, on the Region 8 news app, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

