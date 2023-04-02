MSHP: Officers investigating human remains found in New Madrid Co.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.

According to Sgt. Parrott from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, officers with MSHP are en route to assist with the investigation.

No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

