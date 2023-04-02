Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wynne church destroyed by deadly tornado moves forward with hope and healing

Hope and healing of local church
By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - In the aftermath of the devastating tornado that hit Wynne, hope and healing began to emerge amidst the destruction.

First United Methodist Church Pastor, Matt Carter, said his church took a direct hit from the storm.

“It looked like it lifted the roof up on the buildings and sat it back down,” he said, reflecting on the damage caused by the tornado. “It hit the front of the church and took the front off, the steeple and front columns.”

Despite the destruction, the community is moving forward with the cleanup process and worship through the grace of God.

“It is amazing to see God took care of people,” Pastor Carter added.

As the families of the four people killed in the storm are comforted, Pastor Carter plans to hold his Sunday service in the church parking lot instead of a sanctuary.

“We will pray and give God thanks considering how bad things could have been, then we will put hands on the things we can salvage and then spread out and help our neighbors,” he explained.

Pastor Carter credits God for keeping his people safe.

“It is just a building. We can rebuild it and move on like before,” he said.

As the cleanup moves forward, Pastor Carter hopes the community finds comfort and healing.

“We’re thankful God was able to stand with us and He will get us through it in the days to come,” he added.

Services at Pastor Carter’s church begin at 10, and Gov. Sarah Sanders plans to visit the church in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Much of area continues high risk for severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders on Thursday called for cutting...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders, lawmakers call for $124M tax cut plan
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

A look at the press box following Friday's tornado.
Wynne, new head football coach continue to pick up pieces following tornado
Wynne head football coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Wynne head football coach Clay Totty on Wynne tornado aftermath
The school took considerable damage in Friday's tornado
Wynne head football coach Clay Totty on picking up pieces after tornado, message to team
Naismith HOF inductee
Three Rivers' Gene Bess to be enshrined in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Red Wolves wrap up spring scrimmage
Arkansas State football 2 weeks away from Pack Day Spring Game, wraps up first spring scrimmage