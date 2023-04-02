Wynne church destroyed by deadly tornado moves forward with hope and healing

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - In the aftermath of the devastating tornado that hit Wynne, hope and healing began to emerge amidst the destruction.

First United Methodist Church Pastor, Matt Carter, said his church took a direct hit from the storm.

“It looked like it lifted the roof up on the buildings and sat it back down,” he said, reflecting on the damage caused by the tornado. “It hit the front of the church and took the front off, the steeple and front columns.”

Despite the destruction, the community is moving forward with the cleanup process and worship through the grace of God.

“It is amazing to see God took care of people,” Pastor Carter added.

As the families of the four people killed in the storm are comforted, Pastor Carter plans to hold his Sunday service in the church parking lot instead of a sanctuary.

“We will pray and give God thanks considering how bad things could have been, then we will put hands on the things we can salvage and then spread out and help our neighbors,” he explained.

Pastor Carter credits God for keeping his people safe.

“It is just a building. We can rebuild it and move on like before,” he said.

As the cleanup moves forward, Pastor Carter hopes the community finds comfort and healing.

“We’re thankful God was able to stand with us and He will get us through it in the days to come,” he added.

Services at Pastor Carter’s church begin at 10, and Gov. Sarah Sanders plans to visit the church in the afternoon.

