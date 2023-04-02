Wynne, new head football coach continue to pick up pieces following tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - To say it’s been a chaotic 3 months for Clay Totty is an understatement. He was named the new Wynne head football coach in December, still driving two and a half hours back and forth between Wynne and Rison.

“I’m still transitioning,” Totty said. “My family is still in Rison during the week until my daughter graduates.”

And now, dealing with the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through the high school, and Yellowjacket Stadium Friday.

“Pretty devastating. I mean, it’s pretty overwhelming,” Totty said.

Totty hasn’t known his team for long, but now he has the task of coaching them through one of the toughest adversities they’ll face. The longtime coach shared a story with 9th graders yesterday morning.

“I was getting after them pretty good because we were doing a little new lift and they were complaining about their wrist and they were running over there to get water instead of helping their buddy with their set,” Totty said. “I was just giving them that talk of ‘y’all think this is hard? man, life is hard. Adversity is going to come in your life, tough things are going to come in your life and if you’re going to grab your wrist and sit over there by the water cooler, it’s going to be a rough life for you.’ Little did I know that in less than 24 hours, some of them are facing a lot of adversity.”

Totty says some on his team have had damage to their homes and their cars, but the important thing is that everyone on the high school team is okay. And now, he says the message to the team is to focus on what’s important now.

“We have a theme every day and our theme on Monday is WIN, it stands for ‘What’s Important Now,’” Totty said. “I just try to voice that to as many of them as I can and ‘hey coach, what about the season? Hey coach, what about spring ball? Hey coach, what about lifting? Hey coach, what about school?’ And hey guys, I don’t know but what’s important now is we’re alive and let’s help our neighbors. This is a great community that supports Wynne football tremendously. And now it’s time for us to step up and support it.”

