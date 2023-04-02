Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wynne, new head football coach continue to pick up pieces following tornado

A look at the press box following Friday's tornado.
A look at the press box following Friday's tornado.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - To say it’s been a chaotic 3 months for Clay Totty is an understatement. He was named the new Wynne head football coach in December, still driving two and a half hours back and forth between Wynne and Rison.

“I’m still transitioning,” Totty said. “My family is still in Rison during the week until my daughter graduates.”

And now, dealing with the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through the high school, and Yellowjacket Stadium Friday.

“Pretty devastating. I mean, it’s pretty overwhelming,” Totty said.

Totty hasn’t known his team for long, but now he has the task of coaching them through one of the toughest adversities they’ll face. The longtime coach shared a story with 9th graders yesterday morning.

“I was getting after them pretty good because we were doing a little new lift and they were complaining about their wrist and they were running over there to get water instead of helping their buddy with their set,” Totty said. “I was just giving them that talk of ‘y’all think this is hard? man, life is hard. Adversity is going to come in your life, tough things are going to come in your life and if you’re going to grab your wrist and sit over there by the water cooler, it’s going to be a rough life for you.’ Little did I know that in less than 24 hours, some of them are facing a lot of adversity.”

Totty says some on his team have had damage to their homes and their cars, but the important thing is that everyone on the high school team is okay. And now, he says the message to the team is to focus on what’s important now.

“We have a theme every day and our theme on Monday is WIN, it stands for ‘What’s Important Now,’” Totty said. “I just try to voice that to as many of them as I can and ‘hey coach, what about the season? Hey coach, what about spring ball? Hey coach, what about lifting? Hey coach, what about school?’ And hey guys, I don’t know but what’s important now is we’re alive and let’s help our neighbors. This is a great community that supports Wynne football tremendously. And now it’s time for us to step up and support it.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Much of area continues high risk for severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders on Thursday called for cutting...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders, lawmakers call for $124M tax cut plan
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Wynne head football coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Wynne head football coach Clay Totty on Wynne tornado aftermath
The school took considerable damage in Friday's tornado
Wynne head football coach Clay Totty on picking up pieces after tornado, message to team
Brookland sweeps Heber Springs in 4A North soccer doubleheader
Brookland sweeps Heber Springs in 4A North soccer doubleheader
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)