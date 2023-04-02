Wynne school district making plans for rest of the school year

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne School District is cleaning up and making plans after a tornado hit Wynne

On Saturday, the school announced it school would be out for the week of April 3 to April 7.

Lunch and dinner will be served to students during the week at the junior high school cafeteria during the week.

The district has not announced long term plans yet.

Wynne School District Board Member Shannon Hobbs said a couple of the district’s buildings received damage, but the high school bore the brunt of the tornado.

“Overall, the high school is a complete loss we did sustain some damage to the intermediate school as well but I think overall, the high school was right in the center of that,” he said.

Images that are still difficult for members of the Wynne School District. Destruction is visible everywhere and it left students without a place to learn.

“Word is out and it’s just awful and I can’t say it many times you walk around, and you still get blown away at the devastation,” he said.

Despite the destruction throughout the rest of the town, members gathered to take care of their school.

“There were a lot of people around, everybody was out working all night long,” he said.

A decision was made by the school’s superintendent to let school out early, so students wouldn’t be in class during the storm. That decision kept the students out of the tornado’s path.

“The tornado hit right in the middle of when our buses and our kids would have been standing outside the campuses, so that was a great call,” he said.

Now the cleanup is starting, but the school is working on a solution moving forward, without the building the Yellowjackets call home.

“Our plan as far as moving forward, how to stack the grades and consolidate classrooms, just to finish out the year. And then I think they’re going to bounce off some other people that’s been through the same type of situation,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.