April 3rd: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warm air is going to overspread Region 8 over the next couple of days. In fact, many locations may even hit 80 degrees! Partly cloudy skies and warm today and I cannot rule out an isolated storm on Tuesday.

We have a chance of severe storms on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler air and quieter weather moves in behind the front Wednesday evening, but cloudy skies stick with us through the weekend.

We will watch the storms closely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday for hail, high wind, and isolated tornadoes.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who have lost their homes, support is in your area.

Members of Wynne First United Methodist Church held its Palm Sunday service in their parking lot after a tornado destroyed the church.

On Sunday, Little Rock families were still reeling from the EF-3 tornado that hit central Arkansas on Friday. As they sifted through the rubble, many people said that they are thankful to be alive, but still in shock at the devastation around them.

April is Autism Awareness Month. One organization in the area is giving out grants to those who need it most. Maddie Sexton has the details.

Imani Williams will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

