Arkansas softball uses late rally to complete sweep over Mississippi State

Sophomore Raigan Kramer’s go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh propelled No. 11 Arkansas (27-9) to a 5-4 win over Mississippi State Sunday afternoon, solidifying Arkansas’ third straight series sweep of Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks move to 27-9 overall and 8-4 in SEC play. Following game two’s 11-0 (5) win Saturday, Arkansas earned its first series win vs. Mississippi State in Starkville since 2009.

The Hogs found themselves down 4-3 heading into the seventh but stayed the course and found a way to pull out the win. Freshman Reagan Johnson roped a leadoff triple down the right field line to put Arkansas in scoring position. Kramer then slugged a two-run home run to center for the 5-4 lead.

Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (14-4) closed the door after entering in the seventh. In her second save this season, Delce fanned two in a quick 1-2-3 inning to put a stamp on the sweep.

Freshman LHP Hannah Camenzind (2-1) picked up her second win in as many days after spinning 2.2 frames in relief, limiting Mississippi State to two unearned runs on one hit. The Valley, Neb., product struck out one batter and worked around a walk.

Arkansas continued to dominate on the offensive front, combining for eight hits, including one home run. Freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson posted her second straight multi-hit outing and extended her hitting streak to five games, going 2-for-4 with a triple and one run scored. Fifth-year second baseman Kristina Foreman tied her season high in hits in a 2-for-3 performance. Sunday’s hero, Raigan Kramer, finished 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run blast. Freshman shortstop Atalyia Rijo drove in a run on a flawless sac bunt back to the pitcher. Redshirt junior DP Rylin Hedgecock, junior first baseman Cylie Halvorson and sophomore right fielder Kacie Hoffmann rounded out Arkansas’ hits tally with one apiece. Junior third baseman Hannah Gammill reached base in all three plate appearances via two walks and a Mississippi State fielding error.

How It Happened

Top 4th: After three scoreless innings, Arkansas jumped on the board in the fourth. Kacie Hoffmann singled to right and then Lauren Camenzind’s sacrifice bunt pushed Hoffmann into scoring position. Hannah Gammill drew her second walk of the day to put two Hogs on base. Kristina Foreman blasted her second hit of the day, a single to left, but a fielding error by the left fielder allowed Hoffmann to cross home from third and give Arkansas a 1-0 lead. Arkansas tacked on a second run on Atalyia Rijo’s sacrifice bunt that caught Mississippi State off guard and allowed Gammill to easily come home. Reagan Johnson’s single to center advanced Foreman to third, but a Mississippi State throwing error pushed Foreman home to put the Hogs up 3-0.

Bottom 4th: A two-run homer by Mississippi State cut the deficit to 3-2.

Bottom 6th: Another two-run home run by the Bulldogs gave them a 4-3 edge.

Top 7th: Johnson’s leadoff triple put the Hogs in business in the seventh. Kramer wasted no time by parking a two-run shot to center for the sweep.

Up Next

The Razorbacks return to Bogle Park April 6-8 for a three-game series vs. No. 10 Georgia. Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

