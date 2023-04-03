FEMA explains how they are helping Wynne tornado victims

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - FEMA spoke to Region 8 News about how President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the devastating storms impacting Arkansas.

FEMA has people on the ground in Region 8 assessing damage and offering assistance to those affected by the tornado that hit Wynne last Friday.

To see if you are eligible for the aid you must apply.

“They’re going to be looking for disaster survivor assistance teams,” Sherman Gillums, Jr. with the FEMA Office of Disability, Integration and Coordination said.

They’re canvassing the neighborhood to find them.

Clip boards and FEMA gear in their hands walking around to meet people where they are.

Two other ways to get help from FEMA.

Go online to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

Small businesses, families, anyone affected by the tornado needs to contact FEMA right away to get assistance.

