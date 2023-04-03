Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FEMA explains how they are helping Wynne tornado victims

Governor Sanders and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. visited Wynne, Arkansas on Sunday...
Governor Sanders and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. visited Wynne, Arkansas on Sunday following the tornado damage .(Action News 5)
By Diana Davis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - FEMA spoke to Region 8 News about how President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the devastating storms impacting Arkansas.

FEMA has people on the ground in Region 8 assessing damage and offering assistance to those affected by the tornado that hit Wynne last Friday.

To see if you are eligible for the aid you must apply.

“They’re going to be looking for disaster survivor assistance teams,” Sherman Gillums, Jr. with the FEMA Office of Disability, Integration and Coordination said.

They’re canvassing the neighborhood to find them.

Clip boards and FEMA gear in their hands walking around to meet people where they are.

Two other ways to get help from FEMA.

Go online to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

Small businesses, families, anyone affected by the tornado needs to contact FEMA right away to get assistance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
A woman who survived the tornado in Wynne credited her survival to her late husband. Freida...
Wynne woman received life-saving advice, years before the tornado
The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged...
Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
The First United Methodist Church in Wynne took a direct hit from the tornado.
Wynne church destroyed by deadly tornado moves forward with hope and healing

Latest News

NEA Collectors' Expo & College
Midday Interview: NEA Collectors' Expo & College event
Join KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group as they partner with the Salvation Army in tornado...
Support the Salvation Army tornado relief efforts »
Grant applications are now open and close on May 15.
Organization granting over $100,000 to NEA community
The group has donated over $100,000 to Region 8.
Group granting over $100,000 to NEA community