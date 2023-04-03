Energy Alert
Former Hoosiers coach Knight battling undisclosed illness

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana University since his dismissal in September of 2000. Knight, along with former player Isiah Thomas, right, are on the court during a ceremony with the Indiana players of the 1980 Big Ten championship team during the halftime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) – Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he lives.

An email from the university about Knight’s health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday asking for prayers and saying the former coach hoped to return home soon.

The university did not have an update on Knight’s condition on Monday.

The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.

Knight was succeeded by his son, Pat, at Texas Tech and moved back to Bloomington in 2019. Then, after vowing never to return to an Indiana University event, he relented on that promise by attending the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue in February 2020, joined by dozens of his former players and former Purdue coach Gene Keady.

