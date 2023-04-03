Energy Alert
Governor Sanders, FEMA tour tornado damage in Wynne, Ark.

By Walter Murphy
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Sanders and FEMA visited Wynne, Arkansas, on Sunday following the fatal storm on Friday that killed four and injured dozens.

“This is a remarkably tragic moment for our state,” Huckabee Sanders told media after she toured the destroyed high school.

After seeing the devastation for herself, Huckaby Sanders said she commends local meteorologists for spending so many hours on-air, and for the people who heeded the warnings.

“There’s no doubt that came from meteorologists certainly saved lives,” Huckaby Sanders said.

The governor also walked lock-step through devastated neighborhoods with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Criswell reassured the governor as well as the people of Wynne the Biden Administration is in it for the long haul.

“We know it’s going to be long but the programs that will come from the Presidential Disaster Declaration will support and rebuild of this community,” Criswell said. “We will be here every step of the way.”

A show of bipartisan support that John Pearson was happy to see.

“Everybody has to work together to get this thing back together,” Pearson told Action News 5. “We can all be separated by politics but when it’s all said and done, we’re all one family.”

Pearson said his family remained safe while hiding in the bathroom of their home that was destroyed. Now, they’re taking it day by day.

“A whole lifetime right here,” Pearson said looking through the rubble. “We’re just trying to salvage what we can.”

