Hager homers twice, but A-State baseball falls at Texas State

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Brandon Hager homered twice, but it was not enough to lift the Arkansas State baseball team past Texas State, as the Bobcats held off a ninth-inning A-State rally for 7-6 series-clinching decision Sunday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Red Wolves (9-16, 1-6 SBC) trailed by two runs entering the ninth, with Hager’s second solo blast pulling them within one, but the Bobcats (19-9, 5-4) forced a groundout and a strikeout to end the threat.

Hager scored three times in his 2-for-3 day and walked twice, becoming the first A-State hitter to go deep twice in a contest since Ben Klutts on April 30, 2022, at UT Arlington. Wil French and Daedrick Cail each tallied two hits, with Cail driving in three runs and homering.

A-State out-hit the Bobcats 10-4, but four of Texas State’s seven runs came on a pair of long balls.

Texas State surged to a 5-0 lead with a two-run second followed by three more in the third on a homer by Cade Manning, who went 2-for-3 with two runs. The Red Wolves responded with four unanswered to pull within a run after five.

In the fourth inning, Cail put the Scarlet and Black on the board with his first home run of the season, a two-out shot to left-center field on the first pitch of the at-bat. A pinch-hit RBI single by Cason Tollett plated French, followed by an RBI single by Cail to score Hager.

The hosts added a run in the sixth when Chase Mora touched home on a double-play ball in the bottom of the sixth, but A-State promptly answered in the top of the seventh with the first of two Hager home runs – a solo blast to left-center.

Mora homered in the eighth to put the score at 7-5, but Hager sent a 0-2 pitch well over the left-field wall off Bobcat reliever Jack Stroud, who pitched the ninth to earn the save.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Tuesday, facing in-state foe Arkansas. First pitch against the sixth-ranked Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium is slated for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

