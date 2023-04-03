Inclement weather cancels Arkansas State/ #5 Arkansas baseball matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Mother Nature rolling into the Natural State means we won’t have Red Wolves and Razorbacks on The Hill.

Arkansas State and Arkansas announced that Tuesday’s non-conference baseball matchup is canceled. Inclement weather is expected statewide Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

1:01am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Moderate Risk: late Tuesday afternoon and evening across parts of northeastern Missouri into southeastern Iowa northwestern and west central Illinois https://t.co/Y1WiOd8TQQ pic.twitter.com/rlydD2tLwR — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 3, 2023

Single-game tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for another game based on availability. For more information, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.

Arkansas State (9-16, 1-6 Sun Belt) will host Troy this weekend. Game times are Thursday 6pm, Friday 6pm, and Saturday at 1:00pm. All three games of the series will be broadcasted live on ESPN+,

#5 Arkansas (23-5, 6-3 SEC) travels to Oxford to face Ole Miss. Game times are Thursday 6:30pm, Friday 6:30pm, and Saturday at 2:00pm. Thursday and Friday matchups are on SEC Network +, the series finale on SEC Network.

