Inclement weather cancels Arkansas State/ #5 Arkansas baseball matchup

Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Arkansas State and Arkansas logos(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Mother Nature rolling into the Natural State means we won’t have Red Wolves and Razorbacks on The Hill.

Arkansas State and Arkansas announced that Tuesday’s non-conference baseball matchup is canceled. Inclement weather is expected statewide Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Single-game tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for another game based on availability. For more information, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.

Arkansas State (9-16, 1-6 Sun Belt) will host Troy this weekend. Game times are Thursday 6pm, Friday 6pm, and Saturday at 1:00pm. All three games of the series will be broadcasted live on ESPN+,

#5 Arkansas (23-5, 6-3 SEC) travels to Oxford to face Ole Miss. Game times are Thursday 6:30pm, Friday 6:30pm, and Saturday at 2:00pm. Thursday and Friday matchups are on SEC Network +, the series finale on SEC Network.

