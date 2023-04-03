Many concerned about phone outage amid severe weather threat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across Northeast Arkansas who used Verizon’s phone service were caught without cellular reception over the weekend.

A representative with the company told Region 8 News that Friday’s severe weather in West Little Rock caused damage to fiber cables that move data to local cellular towers. StraightTalk Wireless also reported the same issue.

Some claim to still be facing issues with calling their family and friends, which is a concern with severe weather expected on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Sharp County resident Jeannie Howell said the service outage took away her way of communicating virtually.

“My phone is my connection to everything. I don’t have internet at my house, so this is it,” she explained.

Many counties, like Randolph County, were left without service.

Hampton Owens said he was worried if service went down again, he would not have a way to be alerted about the weather.

“I don’t live in a big city, I live in a rural community in Randolph County, and we have to rely on our cell phone service to be able to receive alerts and to know when to take cover and take appropriate action,” he said.

Another rural Randolph County citizen, Rhonda Barber, said calling for help over the weekend was also a concern for her.

“It is serious when you’re not able to call anybody. Bad events could happen, not with just the storm, but being able to check on one another, or having the police or deputies come out or 911, we need the communication,” she said.

Owens explained he had the same concern and hoped he wouldn’t have to call for emergency services.

“You witness an accident, or something happens in your own home, not being able to communicate with the proper authorities to get the help you need,” he said. “I have two small children, and anything can happen at a moment’s notice, and it’s very concerning.”

Experts said having two ways to receive severe weather alerts is the safest method, such as using weather radios or relying on your television.

