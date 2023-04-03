Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Region 8 Storm Team is looking at the potential for another severe weather event this week.

“We could see two chances of severe weather,” explained Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry. “First, Tuesday evening or night with any storm that can fire up in the very unstable air, and then storms along a squall line Wednesday morning.”

Castleberry said there are a few differences between this system and the system that came through the area on Friday.

“Looking at the short-term models, one or two storms could develop in that environment,” he added. “The winds above the ground are not as potent as they were on Friday, but it is sufficient for strong storms.”

He explained that we do have a chance to see a break from any severe weather before the cold front moves in early Wednesday morning. He expected everything to be out of the area by early Wednesday afternoon.

Staying prepared during nighttime storms is incredibly important. Always make sure you have multiple ways to get notifications whether that is through your mobile device, a weather radio, or other method.

Watch the Region 8 StormTEAM on-air and online

Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC.

Newscasts are available over the air, on cable and satellite where available, on kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets.

To install or update the Region 8 News and StormTeam apps, search KAIT in your mobile marketplace or click here.

Then watch Region 8 News from any device with either the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 StormTeam app, plus Region 8 News on its Roku channel, on Amazon Firestick, or on AppleTV installed on connected TVs (CTV).

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
A woman who survived the tornado in Wynne credited her survival to her late husband. Freida...
Wynne woman received life-saving advice, years before the tornado
The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged...
Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge
The First United Methodist Church in Wynne took a direct hit from the tornado.
Wynne church destroyed by deadly tornado moves forward with hope and healing
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019

Latest News

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who...
Resource centers, shelters for victims of Wynne tornado
Senior Pastor Matt Carter said the church thought about going to another location, but there...
Wynne church holds service after destructive tornado
Community of Wynne suffers extensive tornado damage.
Couple escapes Wynne tornado thanks to early warnings, thanks community