More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Region 8 Storm Team is looking at the potential for another severe weather event this week.

“We could see two chances of severe weather,” explained Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry. “First, Tuesday evening or night with any storm that can fire up in the very unstable air, and then storms along a squall line Wednesday morning.”

Castleberry said there are a few differences between this system and the system that came through the area on Friday.

“Looking at the short-term models, one or two storms could develop in that environment,” he added. “The winds above the ground are not as potent as they were on Friday, but it is sufficient for strong storms.”

He explained that we do have a chance to see a break from any severe weather before the cold front moves in early Wednesday morning. He expected everything to be out of the area by early Wednesday afternoon.

Staying prepared during nighttime storms is incredibly important. Always make sure you have multiple ways to get notifications whether that is through your mobile device, a weather radio, or other method.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.