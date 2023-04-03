Organization granting over $100,000 to NEA community

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local nonprofit helps children and families who are impacted by autism.

Ag for Autism is an allegiance of agriculture businesses dedicated to helping local children and families. Grant applications are now open and close on May 15.

President of Ag for Autism Danny Graham said he knows the impact autism has on families, directly.

“I personally have two sons on the spectrum,” Graham said. “They go to Greene County Tech School District, and they have a very good program.”

Grants can be awarded to individuals living with autism, school districts, and nonprofit organizations that serve the autism community.

Graham said not all schools are nearly as equipped to help autistic students, which is why he wants to help.

“We can infuse money into those special needs programs to get them what they need,” he said. “That is our goal.”

This year, the organization will award over $100,000 to grant recipients. Fundraising events and donations from local businesses fund the grants.

Graham had nothing but great things to say about their sponsors.

“There’s almost too many of them to name and they’re all doing it for the right reasons,” he said. “They don’t need name recognition, and they’re doing it because they want to.”

Individuals with autism can receive up to $1,200 and schools/organizations can get up to $7,500.

Ag for Autism will host an event this summer to award the grants, but the date is unknown at this time.

To apply for a grant, click here.

Graham emphasized to not be intimidated by the application. The board just wants to know why you need the money and what you plan to use it for.

For more information visit AgforAutism.org or go to the organization’s Facebook page, here.

