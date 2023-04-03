Energy Alert
Resource centers, shelters for victims of Wynne tornado

The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who have lost their homes, support is in your area.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who have lost their homes, support is in your area.

Below is a list of businesses and organizations that are helping out to offer help to those in need:

187 Murray Avenue – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Meeting essential needs, clothes, food, housing items, etc.
  • Donations coming in from out of town to be dropped off at the old Sears building on 702 Highway 64 or Fitzgerald Baptist on 422 Highway 1

Second Chance Thrift Store – 9 West Main Street

  • Accepting and distributing clothes, baby items, hygiene products, etc.

Fitzgerald Crossing Baptist Church – 422 Highway 1

  • Open until 8 p.m.

Wynne Junior High School – 849 Eldridge Avenue

  • Snack bag, cold food, showers

First Assembly of God Church (Red Cross locations) – 1900 North Killough Road

  • Food, showers, cots, etc.

Odell McCallum Center – 325 Walnut Avenue

  • Food, water, general support
  • Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief is at this location

Calvary Fellowship Church – 951 Highway 64

  • Serving spaghetti dinners on Monday, April 3

Operation BBQ Relief – Dixie Furniture parking lot on 1512 Falls Boulevard

  • Food and showers, at this location indefinitely according to city

417 Union Avenue

  • Clothes, shoes, supplies

If you are willing to volunteer with any cleanup in the city, you can contact Ashley Brumley at 870-318-0655.

