Resource centers, shelters for victims of Wynne tornado
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who have lost their homes, support is in your area.
Below is a list of businesses and organizations that are helping out to offer help to those in need:
187 Murray Avenue – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Meeting essential needs, clothes, food, housing items, etc.
- Donations coming in from out of town to be dropped off at the old Sears building on 702 Highway 64 or Fitzgerald Baptist on 422 Highway 1
Second Chance Thrift Store – 9 West Main Street
- Accepting and distributing clothes, baby items, hygiene products, etc.
Fitzgerald Crossing Baptist Church – 422 Highway 1
- Open until 8 p.m.
Wynne Junior High School – 849 Eldridge Avenue
- Snack bag, cold food, showers
First Assembly of God Church (Red Cross locations) – 1900 North Killough Road
- Food, showers, cots, etc.
Odell McCallum Center – 325 Walnut Avenue
- Food, water, general support
- Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief is at this location
Calvary Fellowship Church – 951 Highway 64
- Serving spaghetti dinners on Monday, April 3
Operation BBQ Relief – Dixie Furniture parking lot on 1512 Falls Boulevard
- Food and showers, at this location indefinitely according to city
417 Union Avenue
- Clothes, shoes, supplies
If you are willing to volunteer with any cleanup in the city, you can contact Ashley Brumley at 870-318-0655.
