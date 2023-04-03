Energy Alert
Support the Salvation Army tornado relief »

Join KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group as they partner with the Salvation Army in tornado relief efforts.
Join KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group as they partner with the Salvation Army in tornado relief efforts.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KAIT) - Tornadoes continue to wreck havoc on communities in the South and Midwest, affecting countless lives. Join KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group as they partner with the Salvation Army to provide much needed supplies, emotional and spiritual care, plus other emergency services to storm survivors and rescue workers.

TO GIVE:

Visit kait8.com/relief »

Text DRIVE to 77000

(Message & Data rates may apply)

The Salvation Army wants you to know that when you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster relief operation you select.  And The Salvation Army NEVER applies an administrative fee to any disaster gift.  If disaster donations exceed identified needs, excess funds will be restricted to support future disaster services.

Please give today!

