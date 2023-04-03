Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement

43% of those surveyed attributed inflation as reason for not investing
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly one in three Generation Z workers have not contributed to retirement savings in at least the past two years, a new survey by Bankrate found.

James Royal, a principal writer for Bankrate.com, said not investing at an early age could mean forgoing more than a half-million dollars in retirement savings.

“We’re talking on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars over an investing or working careers,” Royal explained. “So, that’s a really significant amount of money that they’re potentially missing out on.”

The survey found the biggest factor Gen Z workers said was holding them back from investing was inflation or a higher cost of living.

“We all run into financial straits from time to time. We’ve got bills that have to be paid today and we can’t think about next week or next year,” Royal said. “But the thing is, resolve to save and develop that index investing discipline and then get back on track and move toward that goal.”

Royal said it’s actually never been easier to start investing. He explained the quickest way is to sign up for your office 401k.

If you don’t have a 401k, there are free robo-advisors online or you can meet with a financial planner to figure out the best way to start thinking about your future.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
A woman who survived the tornado in Wynne credited her survival to her late husband. Freida...
Wynne woman received life-saving advice, years before the tornado
The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged...
Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge
The First United Methodist Church in Wynne took a direct hit from the tornado.
Wynne church destroyed by deadly tornado moves forward with hope and healing
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019

Latest News

Wynne church holds service after destructive tornado
Wynne church holds service after destructive tornado
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump arrives in New York to face charges in criminal probe
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months