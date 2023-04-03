Two Red Wolves to work out for NFL teams ahead of NFL Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is just a few days removed from its pro day, but already a couple of prospects have created a buzz among NFL scouts.

One of those players is offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes. KRPC’s Aaron Wilson reports the Ole Miss transfer will have a private workout with the Cincinnati Bengals and a top 30 visit with the Denver Broncos.

Arkansas State @ArkansasState offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has a #Broncos top 30 visit and #Bengals private workout, according to a league source. Rhodes' blocking skills on display against @OhioStateFB https://t.co/h4WIxIeItX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2023

Big number 79 played 11 games at right guard for the Red Wolves. Butch Jones says his story can be a great example for the rest of the team.

“I think it’s good for the other players in our program to see what it takes and all the NFL scouts coming in here and knowing hey you can reach your dreams, goals and aspirations right here at Arkansas State,” Jones said. “Jordan Rhodes is an individual who has a number of interviews set up with different NFL teams which is big because you only get 30 in-person interviews and I know Jordan has a number of those interviews coming up so that’s been great to see as well.”

Kivon Bennett is the other Red Wolf who is scheduled to have a workout with an NFL team. Kivon Bennett is set to work out with the Miami Dolphins in mid-April.

Several NFL teams were in Jonesboro today for Arkansas State's Pro Day ahead of next month's NFL Draft.



Hear from James Blackman, Johnnie Lang and Kivon Bennett below.



Full interviews: https://t.co/qTYLu0O9fv@AStateFB pic.twitter.com/puIrbAYykK — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) March 29, 2023

“On April 14, I have the Miami Dolphins local pro day which I got invited to, blessed to be invited to that,” Bennett said. “They take a lot of the top prospects for my area in South Florida.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.