Wynne church holds service after destructive tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of Wynne First United Methodist Church held its Palm Sunday service in their parking lot after a tornado destroyed the church.

Senior Pastor Matt Carter said the church thought about going to another location, but there was no better spot for him.

“The idea of meeting here and being seen here in the midst of our building being damaged just seemed like the right thing to do,” he said.

For some members, it was their first time seeing the building. It brought tears to many in the congregation.

“For me, it’s more seeing the members being upset. For many of them, this is where they grew up this is the only church they’ve ever known,” Carter said.

Julia Thomas, a member for 50 years, stopped by on April 2, but the emotions were still overwhelming.

“As I walked through the church door. I was just devastated. This has been such a meaningful place to me until…” she said, unable to finish her words.

Despite the sadness, she was still happy, celebrating Palm Sunday with her church.

“When I got the text message this morning, it just brightened my whole day to know that I was gonna get to come to church this morning,” she said.

Pastor Carter’s words brought comfort to the congregation. He showed them the church had seen changes before and came back. This time won’t be different.

“This is an opportunity to really be the people we’ve known that we are for so long and to live into the faith that we proclaim in Jesus and… it’s just a building, we’ll build another one and we’ll continue on,” he said.

Pastor Carter said he looked forward to the rebuild and creating new memories.

“I’m actually excited about what the days and weeks are going to hold because I think something big is going to happen,” he said.

Along with the service, Pastor Carter also met with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders later in the day. Carter said the governor gave him contacts to help the church get back on its feet.

