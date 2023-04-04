Energy Alert
2 men charged with kidnapping; waited for children on top of slide at playground, police say

According to their arrest citations, the men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come to them. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Kentucky after police say they waited for children on a playground and forced at least one child to take photos with them.

According to the Winchester Police Department, officers were called to Legacy Grove Park on Monday regarding two suspicious men.

Officers arrived and arrested 21-year-old Rahul Rahul and 23-year-old Arvind Arvind.

According to their arrest citations, the men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come to them.

Police said one boy told officers the men grabbed him and forced him to take pictures with them. According to the arrest citation, the boy told police they picked him because he was “cute.”

Rahul and Arvind were both charged with kidnapping of a minor. Arvind was also charged with fourth-degree assault with no visible injury, according to jail records.

Both men are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, each on a $10,000 cash bond.

In a Facebook post, the Winchester Police Department encouraged parents to keep vigilant while watching their children in public spaces and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“We would like to encourage all our citizens to do what they did yesterday. If you see something, say something,” the department said. “Because of concerned citizens who took the step to contact us, this incident was handled quickly and resulted in the quick apprehension of the two suspects.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

