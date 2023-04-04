April 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warm weather has overspread Region 8. We are waking up to temperatures in the 70s and we will warm into the 80s later today.

With that, moisture is returning, but we should not see much in the way of rain today. However, the atmosphere becomes very unstable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Isolated storms, while we sleep, could be severe. Have multiple ways to get warnings.

The storm system does appear to be slower, so the threat will last into the first half of Wednesday.

Cooler and quieter air arrives for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Helping our neighbors, KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group are partnering up with the Salvation Army to collect donations for Wynne tornado victims.

Maddie Sexton tells us how a Region 8 school’s Future Farmers of America collects donations for tornado victims.

Chris Carter shows us a woman’s viral experience with a tornado striking Central Arkansas and how she regrets it.

Imani Williams will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.