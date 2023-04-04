Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

April 4: What you need to know

(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warm weather has overspread Region 8. We are waking up to temperatures in the 70s and we will warm into the 80s later today.

With that, moisture is returning, but we should not see much in the way of rain today. However, the atmosphere becomes very unstable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Isolated storms, while we sleep, could be severe. Have multiple ways to get warnings.

The storm system does appear to be slower, so the threat will last into the first half of Wednesday.

Cooler and quieter air arrives for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Helping our neighbors, KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group are partnering up with the Salvation Army to collect donations for Wynne tornado victims.

Maddie Sexton tells us how a Region 8 school’s Future Farmers of America collects donations for tornado victims.

Chris Carter shows us a woman’s viral experience with a tornado striking Central Arkansas and how she regrets it.

Imani Williams will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Region 8 Storm Team is looking at the potential for another severe weather event this week.
More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Inclement weather cancels Arkansas State/ #5 Arkansas baseball matchup
The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who...
Resource centers, shelters for victims of Wynne tornado
Senior Pastor Matt Carter said the church thought about going to another location, but there...
Wynne church holds service after destructive tornado

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Betty Ellen Aldridge of Paragould
Silver Alert issued for missing Paragould woman
Blazers sweep soccer doubleheader
Valley View sweeps Paragould in 5A East soccer doubleheader
Victor Oquendo has covered the aftermath of tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes.
National reporter speaks about experience in Wynne
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31 when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman warns about close call caught on camera during tornado