Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hayti Police Dept. warns of counterfeit bills circulating in Pemiscot Co.

The Hayti Police Department warns community of counterfeit bills, after receiving a counterfeit...
The Hayti Police Department warns community of counterfeit bills, after receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Tuesday, April 4.(Hayti Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hayti Police Department alerts the community after receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Tuesday, April 4.

According to the police dept., the bill they received was a $10 bill that was bleached and reprinted into a $100 bill.

The police dept. said counterfeit pens will show if a bill is good and they advise businesses to be careful and look at the watermark on $100 bills--if it does not have Ben Franklin’s face, it’s counterfeit.

To report counterfeit bills, call the Hayti Police Department at (573) 359-1259.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
More severe weather possible Wednesday
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Thousands of Entergy customers remain without power after deadly tornadoes swept across Arkansas.
Thousands remain without power following powerful tornadoes

Latest News

A tornado caused damage in the Glenallen area in Bollinger County, Mo.
Fatalities, injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
More severe weather possible Wednesday
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Jonesboro police confirmed the shooting happened around 2 40 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, on Hargis...
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
Dog daycare Bonesboro is sending several pet related items to Wynne.
Dog daycare lends a paw to animals in Wynne