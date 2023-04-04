Energy Alert
National Civil Right Museum recognizes Dr. King’s death anniversary

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday marks 55 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was shot and killed in Memphis.

It’s a day in history that won’t be forgotten, especially by those who marched beside him in his fight for equality.

55 years ago today our nation was rocked.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed here at the National Civil Rights Museum, previously known as the Lorraine Motel.

His assassination came after years of organized marches, speeches, and private meetings with U.S. leaders, all to make our country desegregated and equitable.

At the time of Dr. King’s visit to Memphis, he was advocating for sanitation workers in the city who were fighting for better pay and overall treatment.

“One of the things that we really work hard to do is make sure that people understand that we are really more than a museum. We serve as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change,” said Veda Ajamu of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Dr. King was killed on April 4, 1968, but his practices and overall legacy remain to live on here at the National Civil Rights Museum, as well as around the world.

“We have the difficult conversations here. Conversations that we really need to have and right now, at this very moment, we are needing to talk about police reform. We’re needing to talk about all the social issues that’s happening in our community and beyond,” said Ajamu.

In honor of Dr. King, the museum will host two events on Tuesday.

The first one called MLK 55—Transforming Unjust Economic Systems, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will host a variety of speakers.

The second event is called Remembering MLK – The Man, The Movement, The Moment, and will take place at 4:30 p.m. with a musical prelude taking place at 4:00 p.m.

Both events will be at the museum.

Members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, will also be holding a wreath-laying ceremony later this afternoon in his honor.

That will also take place at the National Civil Rights Museum at 4:30 p.m.

