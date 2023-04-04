National reporter speaks about experience in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - An ABC News correspondent spoke about his time in Wynne after a tornado destroyed several buildings and homes.

Victor Oquendo has covered the aftermath of tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

“When you see damage like this, it’s always tough to come into an area that you don’t know well and see people going through what is most likely the most difficult stage in their lives,” he said.

Even though the correspondent has covered multiple natural disasters, there’s always something he sees that is uplifting.

“There’s something that happens after the fact in the aftermath that is so incredibly powerful too and you watch these people rely on their family, their friends, and their faith, and that is heartwarming,” Oquendo said.

He spoke about Wynne and the community, which he visited the morning after the tornado struck and saw neighbors helping each other.

“It’s pretty clear that the people in Wynne are incredibly resilient and they are tight-knit. We were here the day after a tornado tore through this area and we saw neighbors helping neighbors,” he said.

