Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/3/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The first Monday in April featured several high school baseball, softball, and soccer matchups.

Valley View 6, Paragould 1 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 14, Paragould 0 (Girls Soccer)

Greene County Tech 10, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 17, West Memphis 2 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 15, West Memphis 0 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 17, West Memphis 2 (Softball)

Tuckerman 11, Hoxie 0 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 14, Hoxie 0 (Softball)

Southside 17, Trumann 1 (Softball)

Hillcrest 14, Marked Tree 4 (Baseball)

McCrory 7, England 3 (Baseball)

Riverside 15, Cross County 0 (Baseball)

Riverside 13, Cross County 0 (Softball)

East Poinsett County 14, BIC 0 (Softball)

Bay 12, Marmaduke 3 (Baseball)

Newport 5, Mountain View 2 (Baseball)

Izard County 7, Mt. Vernon-Enola 6 (Baseball)

Salem 14, Cave City 4 (Softball)

Viola 13, Mammoth Spring 1 (Softball)

Mountain Home 5, Batesville 3 (Softball)

Calico Rock 13, Rural Special 0 (Softball)

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 8, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Boys Soccer)

Brookland 3, Robinson 2 (Girls Soccer)

