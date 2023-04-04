Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/3/23)
The first Monday in April featured several high school baseball, softball, and soccer matchups.
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/3/23)
Valley View 6, Paragould 1 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 14, Paragould 0 (Girls Soccer)
Greene County Tech 10, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 17, West Memphis 2 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 15, West Memphis 0 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 17, West Memphis 2 (Softball)
Tuckerman 11, Hoxie 0 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 14, Hoxie 0 (Softball)
Southside 17, Trumann 1 (Softball)
Hillcrest 14, Marked Tree 4 (Baseball)
McCrory 7, England 3 (Baseball)
Riverside 15, Cross County 0 (Baseball)
Riverside 13, Cross County 0 (Softball)
East Poinsett County 14, BIC 0 (Softball)
Bay 12, Marmaduke 3 (Baseball)
Newport 5, Mountain View 2 (Baseball)
Izard County 7, Mt. Vernon-Enola 6 (Baseball)
Salem 14, Cave City 4 (Softball)
Viola 13, Mammoth Spring 1 (Softball)
Mountain Home 5, Batesville 3 (Softball)
Calico Rock 13, Rural Special 0 (Softball)
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 8, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Boys Soccer)
Brookland 3, Robinson 2 (Girls Soccer)
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.