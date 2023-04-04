School sees rise in storm anxiety

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After two tornadoes struck Arkansas on Friday, tensions are high across, as chances for severe weather are looking to stick around.

The Highland School District said it has five counselors on staff and has been speaking to kids about storm anxiety as potential storms approach on Wednesday, April 5.

“We do have some kids that do get kind of nervous about it. Some of them have experience being in bad weather before,” said Middle School Counselor Emily Hemme. “Some have moved here from out of state, and tornadoes are a new experience for them. Sometimes they come in because they’re worried about it.”

Hemme and her colleagues try to explain what plans are in place and attempt to bring the students some peace.

“We talk about the school having a plan if there is bad weather and how our administration is on top of it as watching the weather. Just kind of calming them and letting them know that we’re here for them,” she said.

Kim Frame has a daughter that attends Highland Elementary School, and both had discussed the threat of severe weather.

“Severe weather has always kind of scared me as a person anyway, but my daughter, she’s pretty strong. She actually says at school, she’s more comfortable with storms because she’s thinking about her school work and other things,” Frame said.

She also said they talked about what to do in severe weather.

“It made me feel better that she was comfortable being at school during the storms. As I said, she doesn’t think about it as much. She’s around her friends,” Frame said.

Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about what to do during a tornado or severe thunderstorm to ease their minds.

