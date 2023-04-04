Silver Alert issued for missing Paragould woman

Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for Betty Ellen Aldridge of Paragould(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Betty Ellen Aldridge.

Aldridge was last seen at 3001 Linwood Drive around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 3 wearing a pink fleece jacket.

The alert says she is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

