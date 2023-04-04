Speaker Sexton compares gun protest to January 6 ‘insurrection,’ draws backlash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The back-and-forth debate over Tennessee’s gun laws continues after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School on Monday, March 27.

Thousands of people marched on the state’s Capitol days later to demand change from lawmakers as they went into session. The demonstration even spilled into the House chambers as citizens filled the balcony level and continued chants for change.

Some members of the House were unhappy with the flood of protestors at the state Capitol, including Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who compared last Thursday’s demonstration to what happened on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

During an interview on the Hallerin Hilton Hill radio show, Speaker Sexton described the efforts of three House representatives to disrupt the session with a megaphone to ‘incite riots or violence’ as comparable to the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

“Two of the members, Representative Jones and Representative Johnson, have been very vocal about January 6 in Washington D.C., about what that was, and what they did today was equivalent, at least equivalent, maybe worse depending on how you look at it, of doing an insurrection in the capitol.”

On Friday, Rep. John Ray Clemmons responded to Sexton’s comparison during a news conference:

“That is a blatant lie, and it’s offensive. You show me the broken windows. You show me anyone who went into the Speaker’s office and put the chair up on his desk and trashed his office. You show me where a noose was hanging anywhere on the Legislative Plaza...to refer to yesterday as an insurrection is an offense.”

The three representatives - Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson - face disciplinary action in the House for their disruption during the general session on March 30, according to Speaker Sexton.

“Their real goal today was to try to be arrested and have pictures of them being walked out by troopers with handcuffs, which we didn’t play into their hand today.”

