Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Speaker Sexton compares gun protest to January 6 ‘insurrection,’ draws backlash

Rep. Clemmons called the comparison ‘a blatant lie’ and said associating the two is “offensive.’
FILE - House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presides over the House on the first day of...
FILE - House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presides over the House on the first day of the 2020 legislative session, Jan. 14, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The back-and-forth debate over Tennessee’s gun laws continues after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School on Monday, March 27.

Thousands of people marched on the state’s Capitol days later to demand change from lawmakers as they went into session. The demonstration even spilled into the House chambers as citizens filled the balcony level and continued chants for change.

Some members of the House were unhappy with the flood of protestors at the state Capitol, including Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who compared last Thursday’s demonstration to what happened on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Related Coverage:
https://www.wsmv.com/2023/04/03/3-house-democrats-face-expulsion-after-protests-last-week/

During an interview on the Hallerin Hilton Hill radio show, Speaker Sexton described the efforts of three House representatives to disrupt the session with a megaphone to ‘incite riots or violence’ as comparable to the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, Rep. John Ray Clemmons responded to Sexton’s comparison during a news conference:

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton called the protests at the state's capitol an 'insurrection.'

The three representatives - Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson - face disciplinary action in the House for their disruption during the general session on March 30, according to Speaker Sexton.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Region 8 Storm Team is looking at the potential for another severe weather event this week.
More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Inclement weather cancels Arkansas State/ #5 Arkansas baseball matchup
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31 when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman warns about close call caught on camera during tornado
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Officials: Jogger injured in cattle attack, owner faces possible charges

Latest News

Midland Non-Profit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
National Civil Right Museum recognizes Dr. King’s death anniversary
The Valley View Future Farmers of America program collected supplies to donate to the Wynne...
Students donate supplies to Wynne tornado victims
The Valley View Future Farmers of America program collected supplies to donate to the Wynne...
Students donate supplies to Wynne tornado victims
The Region 8 Storm Team is looking at the potential for another severe weather event this week.
More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning