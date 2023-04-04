Energy Alert
State employees allowed emergency paid leave for tornado repairs

The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.(Source: Canva)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Starting on April 3, certain state employees will be able to request emergency paid leave if they’ve been affected by the March 31st Tornado.

Executive Order 23-20 will be granted to state employees who suffered from loss or significant damage to their homes.

All employees who use this paid leave must keep records of the amount of emergency paid leave they take.

The executive order will only affect those whose homes are located within the disaster counties and will not affect the use of earned paid leave by the state employee.

