Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Teamsters honor Dr. King as honorary member

By Taylor Tucker and Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On April 4, 55 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis.

Tuesday, King was posthumously inducted as an honorary member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

As a way to celebrate Dr. King, the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission held a press conference with Memphis’s local chapter, Teamsters Local 667, to address past, present, and future struggles for social justice.

Teamsters from unions around the US attended, and expressed how much work needs to be done to fulfill King’s dream of justice and equality.

Speakers say King’s fight for racial justice and workers’ rights in their workplaces aligns with Teamsters mission.

“We wanted to do something to commemorate Dr. King’s assassination and bring him into the fold,” they said. “Right now, it’s such a blessing to be able to call Dr. King not only a hero but I can officially call him a brother.”

Dr.King’s induction is into Teamsters Local 728 in Atlanta, his home base.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Region 8 Storm Team is looking at the potential for another severe weather event this week.
More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Inclement weather cancels Arkansas State/ #5 Arkansas baseball matchup

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
The Operation BBQ Relief stand set up right off highway one for people to stop and get food.
Volunteers help feed mouths after Wynne tornado
The Highland School District said it has five counselors on staff and has been speaking to kids...
School sees rise in storm anxiety
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
State employees allowed emergency paid leave for tornado repairs