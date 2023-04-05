Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 charged in fatal concert shooting

Prosecutors have formally charged four men in connection with a deadly concert shooting.
Prosecutors have formally charged four men in connection with a deadly concert shooting.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Prosecutors have formally charged four men in connection with a deadly concert shooting.

The 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges Wednesday, April 5, against 21-year-old Tashawn Landers and 18-year-old Steven Dye.

The two are suspected in the Feb. 5 shooting at a Fredo Bang concert that left 19-year-old Tamrionna Jarrett of Augusta dead.

According to a news release from the Newport Police Department, Landers and Dye are also charged with attempted murder and committing a terroristic act. Landers is also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Prosecutors also charged 28-year-old Aaron Warren of Augusta and 31-year-old Richard McGee of Searcy with four counts each of aggravated assault.

Lt. Mark Harmon with NPD said the investigation was “still ongoing and no more information will be released regarding the facts of the case.”

He did thank Arkansas State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force (White County), and the ADC’s Division of Community Corrections for assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Newport police at 870-523-2722.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
April 5: What you need to know

Latest News

Graceland - Take a Road Trip
Graceland announces Elvis Week 2023 schedule
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.
Man killed in rollover crash
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season