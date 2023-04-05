4 charged in fatal concert shooting

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Prosecutors have formally charged four men in connection with a deadly concert shooting.

The 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges Wednesday, April 5, against 21-year-old Tashawn Landers and 18-year-old Steven Dye.

The two are suspected in the Feb. 5 shooting at a Fredo Bang concert that left 19-year-old Tamrionna Jarrett of Augusta dead.

According to a news release from the Newport Police Department, Landers and Dye are also charged with attempted murder and committing a terroristic act. Landers is also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Prosecutors also charged 28-year-old Aaron Warren of Augusta and 31-year-old Richard McGee of Searcy with four counts each of aggravated assault.

Lt. Mark Harmon with NPD said the investigation was “still ongoing and no more information will be released regarding the facts of the case.”

He did thank Arkansas State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force (White County), and the ADC’s Division of Community Corrections for assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Newport police at 870-523-2722.

