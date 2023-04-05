April 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

With the storm system slowing down considerably, we may have strong storms through the day. We FINALLY see the atmosphere stabilize tonight. Cooler and quieter weather arrives for the rest of the week.

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital. Jonesboro police confirmed the shooting happened around 2 40 a.m. on April 5 on Hargis Drive.

Residents in Wynne are keeping a close eye on the radar this week as they continue to pick up the pieces from last week’s devastating storms. Sean Weeks says his wife was trapped under what’s left of their home for an hour. Weeks says it took at least five hours and help from neighbors and first responders to help him make it out.

Dog daycare Bonesboro is sending several pet-related items to Wynne. Bonesboro will be collecting all kinds of things for pets, from leashes to food to toys, and taking them to Wynne.

A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media. Melissa Morris and her family rode out the tornado in her bathroom. When they stepped out, the damage to her house was massive, it was nothing in comparison to when she realized what she lost when stepped outside.

