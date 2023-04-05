Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas gas prices jump 8 cents

“More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline.”
“More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline.”(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas rose 8.3 cents a gallon last week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.07. That’s 9.5 cents higher than a month ago, but 67.5 cents less than a year ago.

The national average rose 8.7 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.49.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, attributed the increase to rising oil prices.

“But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC+ members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel,” he said. “More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
More severe weather possible Wednesday
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Thousands of Entergy customers remain without power after deadly tornadoes swept across Arkansas.
Thousands remain without power following powerful tornadoes

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
More severe weather possible Wednesday
A tornado caused damage in the Glenallen area in Bollinger County, Mo.
Fatalities, injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Jonesboro police confirmed the shooting happened around 2 40 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, on Hargis...
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting