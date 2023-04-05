Arkansas gas prices jump 8 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas rose 8.3 cents a gallon last week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.07. That’s 9.5 cents higher than a month ago, but 67.5 cents less than a year ago.

The national average rose 8.7 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.49.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, attributed the increase to rising oil prices.

“But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC+ members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel,” he said. “More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline.”

