Arkansas State football in week four of 2023 spring practice
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is in week four of spring practice.
Butch Jones’ pack worked out for over two hours Tuesday afternoon. It was another full pad session for the scarlet and black at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Pack Day Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15th. The Red Wolves will have five more practices until the split squad matchup.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.