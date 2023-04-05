Arkansas State football in week four of 2023 spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is in week four of spring practice.

Butch Jones’ pack worked out for over two hours Tuesday afternoon. It was another full pad session for the scarlet and black at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Pack Day Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15th. The Red Wolves will have five more practices until the split squad matchup.

Pack Day '23 is shaping up to be an all-day party, highlighted by the @AStateFB Spring Game. More events continue to be added. Scan the QR code to enter the Cornhole Classic, and we'll see you here next weekend with your #WolvesUp! pic.twitter.com/S8BtoLjxar — Arkansas State Red Wolves Athletics (@AStateRedWolves) April 4, 2023

