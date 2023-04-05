Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
April 5: What you need to know

Latest News

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season