Gov. Sanders helps community with tornado relief

She urged the communities to be prepared for the severe weather that is expected to arrive on Wednesday, April 5.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, April 4, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders visited Jacksonville to help the community pick up the pieces after a devastating tornado on Friday.

According to content partner KARK, Sanders also provided an update on the recovery efforts in all the areas affected by the storms.

She urged the communities to be prepared for the severe weather that is expected to arrive on Wednesday, April 5.

You can read more about this story on KARK’s website.

