Graceland announces Elvis Week 2023 schedule

Graceland - Take a Road Trip
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland has announced the Elvis Week 2023 schedule.

Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ passing and the nine-day event will take place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17 at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

Aug. 9

  • Ultimate Contest Semi-Finalist Showcase
  • Elvis Ulitmate Hits: An Ultimate Return Show
  • Ultimate Eta Kick-Off Party

Aug. 10

  • Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z
  • Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semi-Final Round

Aug. 11

  • Elvis: Next Generation Show
  • Eras of Elvis: An Ultimate Reutrn Show

Aug, 12

  • Rockin the Jukebox
  • Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round
  • The Ultimates After-Dark

Aug. 13

  • Memphis Music Brunch
  • Elvis Music Salute

Aug. 14

  • Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z
  • Elvis 101
  • ‘68 Special 55th Anniversary Enhanced Screening
  • Club Elvis

Aug. 15

  • Conversations on Elvis
  • A Celebration of Lisa Marie Presley

Aug 16.

  • Aloha Luau Dinner
  • Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Show

Aug. 17

  • Elvis Week Gospel Brunch
  • Elvis Presley All-Reuqst Show with Terry Mike Jeffrey.
  • Dancing Thru The Decades Farewell Party

See a list of Elvis Tribute artist packages, tickets, and a complete line-up of all Elvis Week events full here.

