Graceland announces Elvis Week 2023 schedule
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland has announced the Elvis Week 2023 schedule.
Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ passing and the nine-day event will take place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17 at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.
Aug. 9
- Ultimate Contest Semi-Finalist Showcase
- Elvis Ulitmate Hits: An Ultimate Return Show
- Ultimate Eta Kick-Off Party
Aug. 10
- Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z
- Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semi-Final Round
Aug. 11
- Elvis: Next Generation Show
- Eras of Elvis: An Ultimate Reutrn Show
Aug, 12
- Rockin the Jukebox
- Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round
- The Ultimates After-Dark
Aug. 13
- Memphis Music Brunch
- Elvis Music Salute
Aug. 14
- Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z
- Elvis 101
- ‘68 Special 55th Anniversary Enhanced Screening
- Club Elvis
Aug. 15
- Conversations on Elvis
- A Celebration of Lisa Marie Presley
Aug 16.
- Aloha Luau Dinner
- Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Show
Aug. 17
- Elvis Week Gospel Brunch
- Elvis Presley All-Reuqst Show with Terry Mike Jeffrey.
- Dancing Thru The Decades Farewell Party
See a list of Elvis Tribute artist packages, tickets, and a complete line-up of all Elvis Week events full here.
