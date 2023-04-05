Man killed in rollover crash

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:06 p.m. April 4 in the 300 block of State Highway 193 in rural Cross County.

Terry Vaughn of Heber Springs was northbound when his 2002 Ford Escape ran off the right side of the roadway.

According to the preliminary crash report, the SUV then ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, then rolled over several times before coming to a rest on the passenger side.

An ambulance took Vaughn to Forrest City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

