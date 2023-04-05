Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man killed in rollover crash

A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.
A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:06 p.m. April 4 in the 300 block of State Highway 193 in rural Cross County.

Terry Vaughn of Heber Springs was northbound when his 2002 Ford Escape ran off the right side of the roadway.

According to the preliminary crash report, the SUV then ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, then rolled over several times before coming to a rest on the passenger side.

An ambulance took Vaughn to Forrest City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
April 5: What you need to know

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
the governor and the Department of Commerce have created online lists of resources to help...
Online resources available for tornado victims
The team will provide medical services exclusively to veterans.
VA deploying medical team to Wynne