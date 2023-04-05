Energy Alert
Wynne mayor speaks out after devastating tornado

Mayor Jennifer Hobbs explained Saturday morning was when she truly understood how much damage...
Mayor Jennifer Hobbs explained Saturday morning was when she truly understood how much damage her city had.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The sights in Wynne are still heartbreaking as community members continue to pick up the pieces that were once homes, places of business, and much more.

Mayor Jennifer Hobbs explained the morning of Saturday, April 1 was when she truly understood how much damage her city had.

She added the debris she sees daily is heartbreaking.

“On a daily basis, as I drive through the debris zone and see the vacancy that was once the heart of our community, it’s still just overwhelming,” Hobbs said.

She explained that her phone is ringing off the hook with state and national leaders offering support.

“President Biden’s office called Saturday morning. It’s almost a blur because I’ve had so many phone calls. Governor Sanders’ office has been a tremendous help for us,” Hobbs said.

She said she has not had the chance to pause and reflect on the events over the last few days.

“We can’t take time to stop and process and think. It’s just been full force ‘What do we have to do to get our citizens what they need’,” Hobbs said.

She explained Wynne citizens should know her office is doing everything to ensure they receive all they deserve.

“We’re having every conversation we can with FEMA and ADEM. We want to restore them better than they started out before this situation,” Hobbs said.

The mayor added there are too many names to mention, but she’s grateful if you had a hand in helping with recovery efforts.

“Thank you is not enough,” she remarked. “We are extremely grateful and in awe of the outpouring.”

Hobbs commended the citizens of Wynne for their strength, endurance, and willingness to help their fellow neighbors.

