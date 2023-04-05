Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Online resources available for tornado victims

the governor and the Department of Commerce have created online lists of resources to help...
the governor and the Department of Commerce have created online lists of resources to help individuals and businesses affected by the storms.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, March 31, deadly tornadoes swept across the state of Arkansas, leaving death and destruction in their path.

Now, the governor and the Department of Commerce have created online lists of resources to help individuals and businesses affected by the storms.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has launched a one-stop website, including a list of state and federal resources and where residents from Little Rock to Wynne can find food and shelter.

The site also provides volunteer and charity opportunities for those looking to help the victims.

To visit Help Arkansas, click here.

The Department of Commerce has also created a webpage to provide information to help businesses and individuals recovering from the tornadoes.

The webpage provides information on the following services:

  • Unemployment assistance
  • Consumer protection
  • Insurance resources
  • Utilities
  • Small business resources

To visit the commerce department’s webpage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
April 5: What you need to know

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
The team will provide medical services exclusively to veterans.
VA deploying medical team to Wynne
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County