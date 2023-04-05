Online resources available for tornado victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, March 31, deadly tornadoes swept across the state of Arkansas, leaving death and destruction in their path.

Now, the governor and the Department of Commerce have created online lists of resources to help individuals and businesses affected by the storms.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has launched a one-stop website, including a list of state and federal resources and where residents from Little Rock to Wynne can find food and shelter.

The site also provides volunteer and charity opportunities for those looking to help the victims.

To visit Help Arkansas, click here.

The Department of Commerce has also created a webpage to provide information to help businesses and individuals recovering from the tornadoes.

The webpage provides information on the following services:

Unemployment assistance

Consumer protection

Insurance resources

Utilities

Small business resources

To visit the commerce department’s webpage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.