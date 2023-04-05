Energy Alert
Sharp County left with damage after morning storms

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday morning’s storm left behind a trail of damage in Sharp County.

Winds tore down barns, shop buildings, and even damaged a car near the community of Sidney.

Sharp County OEM Director Dennis Gay said two homes and a church were also damaged.

Local farmer Chance Battles’ property took a hit from the winds, taking a portion of his shop building’s roof.

“Just has a lot of straight-line wind, I guess. Came up a bad cloud, and we’ve got some pretty significant damage. To my knowledge, no one was injured. Buildings can be replaced, but people can’t,” he said.

Battles said this isn’t the first time he has seen damage in his small town.

“I think in 1995, there was a pretty significant tornado. We just happen to live in kind of a pathway for them sometimes. Unfortunately, our buildings and fences suffer from it from time to time,” he said

OEM Director Gay said there were no injuries from the storm. No rating on the storm has been given.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

