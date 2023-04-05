Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Take a walk in a police officer’s shoes

The Paragould Police Department announced it will host its first Citizen Police Academy.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Get the chance to train like a cop.

The Paragould Police Department, 101 N. 3 1/2 St., announced it will host its first Citizen Police Academy. The six-week course will take place Tuesday evenings, April 25-May 30.

The purpose of the course is to give the community insight into what police officers do on a day-to-day basis.

Captain Jason Elms said students will get hands-on experience, including participating a shoot/don’t shoot scenario in which they will be armed with simulated guns.

“They may or may not have to use it, depending on the situation,” Elms said.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, and they cannot have any felonies or major misdemeanors within the past few years, according to Captain Elms.

Multiple members from various departments of the PPD will conduct the classes.

The classes will be held at the police department.

Elms said spots are limited and filling up quickly, but a few spots remain open at this time.

Applications can be picked up at the Paragould Police Department. They can also be found online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
More severe weather possible Wednesday
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
April 5: What you need to know

Latest News

The Paragould Police Department announced it will host its first Citizen Police Academy.
Take a walk in a police officer’s shoes
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
More severe weather possible Wednesday
A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media.
Family picture taken by tornado found over 150 miles away
She urged the communities to be prepared for the severe weather that is expected to arrive on...
Gov. Sanders helps community with tornado relief