Take a walk in a police officer’s shoes

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Get the chance to train like a cop.

The Paragould Police Department, 101 N. 3 1/2 St., announced it will host its first Citizen Police Academy. The six-week course will take place Tuesday evenings, April 25-May 30.

The purpose of the course is to give the community insight into what police officers do on a day-to-day basis.

Captain Jason Elms said students will get hands-on experience, including participating a shoot/don’t shoot scenario in which they will be armed with simulated guns.

“They may or may not have to use it, depending on the situation,” Elms said.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, and they cannot have any felonies or major misdemeanors within the past few years, according to Captain Elms.

Multiple members from various departments of the PPD will conduct the classes.

The classes will be held at the police department.

Elms said spots are limited and filling up quickly, but a few spots remain open at this time.

Applications can be picked up at the Paragould Police Department. They can also be found online by clicking here.

